UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: COVID-19 confusion hits Scotland, Croatia tie

Kindly Share This Story:



The Scottish football team will play their Nations League match on Monday, UEFA has insisted – after the Czech Republic said the game was off without telling the opposition.

The Czech football association announced on Friday that the fixture had been cancelled due to the “current situation with the COVID-19”.

The Scottish FA was taken by surprise by the announcement, saying it had “not received any official notification” that the match was off.

It came after two Czech footballers were told to self-isolate following contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for UEFA, European football’s governing body, insisted on Saturday that the game will be played. “The match is going ahead as scheduled,” he said.

The Scotland squad, led by manager Steve Clarke, were due to travel to the Czech city of Olomouc today.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: