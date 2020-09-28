Uduaghan’s return to PDP is worth celebrating – Esiso, PDP Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

DELTA State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso has described the defection of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan back to the party as a move worth celebrating.

Chief Esiso while Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, said: “It is a thing of joy that we should celebrate based on the fact that we have all our former governor with us.

“This is a reflection that we are strong as a united family for us to work together ahead of 2023. I do not know the reasons why he actually left, but since he has returned, we are happy.”

However, the PDP in a statement by it’s publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “We are excited that our former Governor is back home. Politics is about the people; recent political developments in Nigeria have also shown that power and relevance comes from the people. The Uduaghan we know is not unmindful of this fact, this is in addition to the fast-changing political atmosphere in the Country.

“As a political Party, we fully appreciate the fact that his return journey back home may also not be unconnected with the desire to be reunited with his friends, political soulmates and supporters.

“However, it is gratifying to note that our great party is again making deep and appreciable inroads into the political space. Our inclusive politics, consensus building disposition, egalitarianism, good governance records, patriotism and all the qualities that distinguish us from others, are already speaking for us. Therefore, we are very happy to welcome our former Governor and all the returning Party members back into our fold.

“We also welcome new members and we promise to be fair to all as we prepare to rebuild our battered Country.”

