Udu NBA drums support for LGA boss second term

Speaking on behalf of the Udu NBA, the Chairman of the group Mr. Patrick Mekako Esq during a courtesy visit, revealed that the group unanimously agreed to endorse Jite as a result of his developmental strides cum bringing the security challenges of Udu Local Government Council under control.

The second term bid of the Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon. Chief Jite Brown (JP) got another boost yesterday as members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Udu branch endorsed him to run for a second term.

Mekako who eulogized the Udu Council Boss for rehabilitating the Udu Express Road before the State Government’s intervention, thanked Hon. Chief Jite Brown for providing Palliative Items worth millions of naira to the 32 Communities of Udu during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jite Brown deserves a second term for donating medical equipments worth thousands of naira to some Health care centres of Udu and for donating a land to the Udu branch of the NBA at Otor-Udu”. Mekako said, while also thanking the Chief security Officer of Udu Local Government Council for the barricade he provided for the Udu bridge, sponsorship of Udu sons and daughters for various Skill acquisition programmes, appointing one of their members Barrister Elohor Awinoro as the Secretary to Udu Local Government Council, among other achievements affirmed that “One good turn deserves another.

On his part Hon. Chief. Jite while thanking the group for the courtesy visit and his endorsement said the Safety of lives and properties of Udu people are his topmost priority as he promised to work in synergy with the Udu branch of Nigeria Bar Association.