Udu LGA boss deserves second term – physically challenged

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) Udu Local Government Chapter has thrown their weight behind the incumbent Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council Hon. Chief Jite Brown for second term as they revealed that one good turn deserves another.

Speaking at Otor-Udu when they paid a thank you visit to the Udu Council Boss, the Chairman of the Udu Chapter of the association, Comr. Ojiyovwi Eghaghara confessed that since his assumption of office, the Udu Council Boss has prioritized the welfare of all persons with Disabilities in Udu which according to him is first of its kind in the history of Udu Kingdom.

Ojiyovwi who proclaimed that Hon. Chief Jite is God sent to Udu Kingdom and Delta State in general, reiterated that the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) Udu Chapter is solidly behind the Aberen of Udu Kingdom’s second tenure as they are praying day and night for his return because when the righteous is in authority, the people rejoice according Proverbs 29:2.