Udom-Emmanuel, Eze-Anaba, Murray-Bruce, others for AWLO Akwa-Ibom inauguration

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

First lady of Akwa Ibom, Martha Udom Emmanuel; Founder, Mirabel Centre, Itoro Eze-Anaba, and President of Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce among others are billed to grace the official inauguration of the African Women in Leadership Organisation, AWLO in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state on Saturday, October 3.

The event according to the Founder, AWLO, Dr. Elisha Attai, will take place at the Martha Udom Emmanuel Women Development Centre, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state as Itoro Eze-Anaba as one of the special guests, will be the keynote speaker for the day.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include Mr. Ephraim Akparawa Inyang-Eyen, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Akwa Ibom state as well as Mrs. Mfon Usoro, Secretary-General MOU on Port State Control for West and Central African Union. Others are Secretary-General AWLO, Barr. Emem Ette, Vice President AWLO, Magistrate Helen Umana as well as AWLO Ikot Ekpene coordinator, Emem Ukpong.

Vanguard

