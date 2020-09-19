U.S.-born songstress, TAURIE takes up space in Nigerian music scene

Kindly Share This Story:

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

Sultry songstress and producer, TAURIE (pronounced tor-ree) has set sail on a new musical genre tagged ‘neo-soul’ as she captures the hearts of several listeners in the Nigerian music scene, with an embellishment of nostalgic soulful voice with a touch of jazz.

Born to a Nigerian mother and a Native American father, in Staten Island, New York, United States of America (USA), in 1996, where she developed an inseparable bond for both her parents and her siblings. Taurie said her parents have supported and encouraged her to embrace her artistic talent to be the best she can pursuing her passion.

Initially, she started pursuing a career in neurosurgery, but, later switched to Music Production at the age of 19 after mixing a CD at an event for her friend at a studio, and that experience which she loved so much, marked the begining of a new odyssey for in her musical career. Threading on that path, in the years gone by, she has taught herself to play five different musical instruments, learnt music studio recording and software and equipment usage. She also writes all her songs and produce some of them and currently has over 100 songs in her vault.

Though, she grew up in the USA, Taurie’s mother’s Ibo cultural music, and language were embedded in her upbringing. She smiled as she explains, “I say that I grew up in a Nigerian household, strongly guided by the women – my mother, grandmother, aunt and cousins. Sadly, my first visit to Nigeria was to bury my grandfather which was a sad event, but a profound opportunity to connect with my roots. My family – siblings, Uncles, Aunt, and cousins are all remarkably close, like most Nigerian families I have met in the United States. You cannot have Nigerian blood in you and not feel connected to the culture and heritage”

In an interview with Vanguard, describing her sound and what sets her apart from her contemporaries in the Nigerian music scene, the indie artist who is open to any reputable record label said “I am committed to being a complete package with my skills and musical talent. I work very hard to earn the respect and favor of my audience and intend to learn as much as I can to show that I am a serious artist that will continue to bring ‘feel-good’ music each time I release a single”.

Regarding her thoughts on Nigerian music, Taurie explains that “The Nigerian music scene is so unique in the world stage. It captures different musical arrangements that are not completely Afro-Pop and not so mainstream either which is why I do not call it Afro-Pop. I call it Ni-Pop (Nigerian Pop) like K-Pop (Korean Pop) which keeps it as unique as it deserves to be.”

Taurie’s first album release in March 2020 is entitled ‘Enigma’. Her second album ‘Blossom’ was released in May 2020, she recently released her new single ‘Heart Sings’ this month and plans to hold an amazing virtual show by October 23rd, 8-9 PM EST for her fans and music lovers worldwide. It will be on-stage with live DJ, dancers, effects and gifts for a special few.

For the future, Taurie has some surprise singles which would include other genres. “My voice range transcends through Neo-Soul, R&B, and Dance. I would like to get comfortable in them first and perfect in that range before exploring other genres. Her music vault today has over 100 songs from different genres and timelines. You can find out more about Taurie at www.tauriemusic.com for everything about her music, videos and upcoming events.

