Two killed over cult clash in Akwa Ibom Community

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Two persons have been killed in Inen Ikot Eteye village in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State last Saturday duing a fresh clash between two popular and rival cult groups, De Balm cult and Iceland.

It was alleged that members of De Balm cult had early morning of Saturday group caught a member of Iceland in his family compound and cut him into pieces.

The recent attack it was gathered forced the family of the victim and entire village to flee for safety.

An indigene of Oruk Anam who sooke in confidence lamented that the unending killings in Inen Community by the two rival cult groups has left the area almost deserted as the villagers appear no longer sure of their safety.

An eyewitness Mr Okon Idung told newsmen yesterday in Uyo that the second victim simply identified as “OSAboy” and a member of the community Vigilante group was caught by the cult group near the scene of the incident, matcheted him and dismembered the body.

He said ” OSAboy lives in the neighbouring village but met his untimely death that early morning as he rushed to carry his wife to the popular Urua Awak market and the hoodlums descended on him and killed him.

“They caught him after killing the first person (names undisclosed). We heard when he was shouting for help but the cultists did not listen They killed him on the spot just to hide their Identity and escape arrest”

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frederick Nnudam said Divisional Police Officer in OrukAnam has confirmed the cult clash and killing of two persons to him and noted Commissioner of Police Amiengheme Andrew has mobilized officers officers to restore normalcy in the area.

“The Commissioner of police, Amiengheme Andrew, mobilised officers of the anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping immediately the incident happened to restore peace, calm in the area. “Operation Flush’ is stationed there and the whole area is under surveillance. As we speak, some suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident”, he stressed.

