Tungan-Mage: FCT Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims after gun battle with bandits

…Says Efforts on to rescue 5 others

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Thursday disclosed that its operatives rescued five kidnapped victims after a heavy gunfight with some bandits who attacked Tungan-Maje community on the outskirts of Abuja neighbouring Niger State.

The Command noted that several of the bandits escaped with bullet wounds while its operatives have launched a rescue mission for several other residents of the community that were abducted by the bandits.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman of the Command in a statement, gave the assurance of the police to the public noting that protection of lives and property remains the core of its policing mandate and it will continue to inject fresh strategies that will place the security of the Federal Capital Territory at its optimum.

He said, “The Command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on Kidnap of some persons on 10th September 2020 at about 1.30am in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger state, a joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims.

“Meanwhile, concerted effort has been deployed to rescue the remaining five victims that are still with the hoodlums who escaped into Niger state through a nearby forest that is surrounded by rocky terrain.

“The Command reassures members of the Public with its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT.

