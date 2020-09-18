Trump’s impeachment lawyer sues CNN for $300m

Kindly Share This Story:

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has hit CNN with a $300 million defamation lawsuit, accusing the cable network of distorting his words to portray him as an “intellectual who had lost his mind” during President Trump’s impeachment trial, according to media reports.

During the January trial, the Harvard professor raised eyebrows when he argued, “If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

He is accusing CNN of airing misleading footage in a “barrage of defamatory programming” that led to him being “openly mocked by most of the top national talk show hosts and by CNN viewers,” the Daily Mail reported.

He wants the news network to cough up $250 million in punitive damages and $50 million in compensation, the paper reported of the Florida suit.

Dershowitz’s statements came during the Senate trial in which Trump was accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress for asking Ukraine officials to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Democrats accused Trump of illegally withholding $391 million in military aid to pressure Ukraine’s president into launching the probe.

