Tragedy! Technician trapped to death during repair work in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

An adult male auto technician has been trapped to death in Ajao Estate, Lagos, during repair work on an unidentified truck.

The incident occurred Monday evening when the truck hub fell on the victim who was working beneath it.

It was gathered that the fully loaded twain 20feet containerised truck which was jacked up at the time of the incident suddenly slipped-off the jack releasing the chassis frame member by the turntable, and hit the technician, thereby trapping him to death.

Immediately, sympathisers were said to have rallied round him but when this did not yield result, they contacted officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, who deployed some rescue equipment to the scene, unfortunately, he was recovered dead.

His body was later handed over to the Ajao Estate Police Division.

The police urged residents to take personal safety seriously in order to forestall future occurrence. He said, “Personal Safety comes first and precaution is very Key to personal safety. Personal safety should not be arrogated to emergency responders alone. because this is the responsibility of all,”

Emergency responders at the scene were, Lagos Fire Service and Nigeria Police Force

