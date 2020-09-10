Trader gets 2 years imprisonment for stealing carrots worth N65,000

Kindly Share This Story:

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Abba Arando, to two years imprisonment for stealing carrots worth N65,000.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Arando after he pleaded guilty to trespass, mischief and theft.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

The judge advised the convict to change his ways and not to engage in crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, Jos on Sept. 5 by the complainant, Ahamad Mohammed.

Gokwat said that the convict confessed that he trespassed and harvested carrots worth N65,000 from the complainant’s farm without his consent.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 327, 312 and 271 of the Penal Code law. (NAN)

