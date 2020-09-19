Tottenham snap up Reguilon on loan from Madrid

Kindly Share This Story:



Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

The left-back arrives as part of a double swoop by Jose Mourinho’s side on the Spanish giants, with Gareth Bale also sealing a sensational return to the club on Saturday.

Reguilon starred on loan with Sevilla last season, helping them to Europa League success and a fourth-place finish in LaLiga.

ALSO READ: Bale in sensational return to Spurs on loan from Madrid

His form earned Reguilon a first senior cap for Spain earlier this month amid reported interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Tottenham have sealed the 23-year-old’s signature in a transfer that could reportedly be worth £32million (€35.6m), while Madrid are thought to have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal.

“Tottenham has world-class players and a world-class manager,” Reguilon told the club’s website. “I can’t wait to start working with him (Mourinho) on my first day.”

A product of Madrid’s academy system, Reguilon departs the Santiago Bernabeu having made 22 appearances for the first team, all during the 2018-19 campaign.

Sevilla were believed to be in the running to sign the defender but accepted defeat in their pursuit earlier this week, instead bringing in Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: