Tottenham snap up Reguilon on loan from Madrid

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.
The left-back arrives as part of a double swoop by Jose Mourinho’s side on the Spanish giants, with Gareth Bale also sealing a sensational return to the club on Saturday.
Reguilon starred on loan with Sevilla last season, helping them to Europa League success and a fourth-place finish in LaLiga.
His form earned Reguilon a first senior cap for Spain earlier this month amid reported interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.
However, Tottenham have sealed the 23-year-old’s signature in a transfer that could reportedly be worth £32million (€35.6m), while Madrid are thought to have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal.
“Tottenham has world-class players and a world-class manager,” Reguilon told the club’s website. “I can’t wait to start working with him (Mourinho) on my first day.”
A product of Madrid’s academy system, Reguilon departs the Santiago Bernabeu having made 22 appearances for the first team, all during the 2018-19 campaign.
Sevilla were believed to be in the running to sign the defender but accepted defeat in their pursuit earlier this week, instead bringing in Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP.
