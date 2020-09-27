Togo Varsity, Institute Of Commerce honour Lorache boss, Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

The CEO, Lorache Consulting Limited, Dr. Ayo Adeyemi has been conferred with a Professional Doctorate Degree in Commerce and Enterprise Development by Liberal Bilingual University, Togo.

He was also awarded a Senior Research Fellow (SRF) by the Institute of Commerce and Enterprise Development, Nigeria.

This conferment and award is as a result of his contributions to both Academic and Business landscape through the various lectures, training and consultancy services.

Adeyemi who is a member of the Governing Council, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy, has published many articles and books focusing on businesses and enterprise development that touches on various aspect of the economy.

Dr. Adeyemi is a graduate of Marketing from Federal Polytechnic, Offa. He has PGD from Lagos State University, Ojo and batch MBA from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

He is a member of many professional Institutes in both Nigeria and other Nations.

He is a Fellow, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria. (NIMN), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy (CIISM), Fellow, Chartered Quality Institute of Nigeria, Fellow, Professional Foundation of Nigeria (PEFON), Full Member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Full-Member, Institute of Entrepreneurs (IOE), Registered Member, Chartered Institute of Stockbroker (CIS), Full-Member, Institute of Packaging, Nigeria, Associate, Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), Member, African Franchise Institute and Alumnus of Prestigious Daystar Leadership Academy(DLA).

He is a Faculty member and resource person for FATE Foundation, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur Foundation (TEEF), Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (E.Y.E). (Nasarawa State University), and Federal Ministry of Finance (N-Power Project).

Other recipiants of the award include former Governor of Kano State and Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya.

