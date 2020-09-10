Vanguard Logo

[Today in the News] Oct 1st Rally: IPOB backs Oduduwa republic, asks members to ‘sit-at-home’ (VIDEO)

Major talking Points  of Today in the News

Oduduwa Republic: IPOB Backs Yoruba group on October first sit-at-home order.

UK parliament writes Commonwealth on insecurity in Nigeria, Focus on your problems, APC replies UK MPs.

Fuel, Electricity tariff hike: FG, State Govs move to avert labour strike.

Buhari congratulates Elumelu as he makes a list of 100 most influential people in the world.

Today’s Major News: IPOB backs Oduduwa republic, ask members to sit-at-home

