To win election or become president in Nigeria, you need broad coalition – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

The answer to the question that millions of Nigerians are seeking for, has today been provided for. The question: How can one win election in Nigeria?, has been put to rest today.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Friday gave insight on how one can become president and win election in Nigeria.

While, penning down an article titled: “Buhari’s applause for Akinwumi Adesina”, Adesina opined: “To win election in this country, particularly the Presidency, you need a broad coalition. That’s the way to go. Let our politicians imbibe this truth.”

Going further, the outspoken SA advised prospective political candidates to refuse being beaten, noting that if Akinwumi Adesina was lily-liveried, the sheer weight of the opposition would have been enough to make him chicken out.

However, speaking on Buhari’s boldness, Adesina said that Buhari is the only person in Nigeria that can look at ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo straight in the eyes and disagree with him on issues and survives it in Nigeria.

His words: “If America and some other world powers come after you, you have every right to shiver in the broiling sun. It’s like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo telling you to dismount from the horse of leadership in Nigeria. Only a Muhammadu Buhari can look him straight in the eyes, and say; No sir. And survive it.”

Vanguard

