By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku have urged residents of communities affected by the Tiv and Jukun conflicts in Southern Taraba to return to their homes following the restoration of peace.

Ishaku who spoke Friday in Chonku, one of the affected villages during an assessment tour to affected communities, noted that economic activities in the area has been truncated for long and needs to be revived.

He explained that farming, which is the major occupation of residents of the affected communities and main economic drive in Southern Taraba, needs to kick start to avoid food shortage.

He further urged the warring parties to embrace peace and cohabit peacefully.

Ishaku also promised to facilitate more developmental projects to the affected areas for the benefit of all if they live in harmony.

He thereafter laid foundation for the establishment of a security post in Chonku, which is to be jointly manned by the military and police.

