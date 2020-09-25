Breaking News
Translate

Tiv/Jukun Crisis: ‘Return to your ancestral homes’, Ishaku tells residents of deserted communities

On 3:13 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku have urged residents of communities affected by the Tiv and Jukun conflicts in Southern Taraba to return to their homes following the restoration of peace.

Ishaku who spoke Friday in Chonku, one of the affected villages during an assessment tour to affected communities, noted that economic activities in the area has been truncated for long and needs to be revived.

He explained that farming, which is the major occupation of residents of the affected communities and main economic drive in Southern Taraba, needs to kick start to avoid food shortage.

READ ALSO: Kwara communities groan over prolonged power outage

He further urged the warring parties to embrace peace and cohabit peacefully.

Ishaku also promised to facilitate more developmental projects to the affected  areas for the benefit of all if they live in harmony.

He thereafter laid foundation for the establishment of a security post in Chonku, which is to be jointly manned by the military and police.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!