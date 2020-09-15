Timi Frank: U.S. Govt’s VISA ban on election riggers will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges UK, EU to follow suit

…Wants INEC Officials, Security Agents, Judges, party leaders included in Visa ban

Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, commended the Government of the United States on its ban on election riggers in Nigeria, especially during the conduct of the November 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in a statement in Abuja, described the announcement by the US Government as a commendable step that will further strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He also called on the US Government to include the wives and children of all affected politicians, security operatives and judges who help validate fraudulent election results at Tribunals and the appellate courts.

He recalled that he made a similar appeal in a statement in July 2019.

He noted that election riggers are enemies of Nigeria as their actions are responsible in part for the insecurity, poverty and social dislocation in the country.

He said: “The US Government must be commended for this move which is in furtherance of its commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria as it would help checkmate individuals who have operated with impunity at the expense of the generality of the Nigerian populace.

“This Visa Restrictions should also be extended to recalcitrant Judges, INEC officials, security agencies and political party chieftains who aided and abetted the rigging of the Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship elections while those who perpetuate similar crimes in the Edo and Ondo polls should not be spared.

“For our democracy to survive, all true lovers of democracy must ensure that the elections in Edo and Ondo states produce genuine leaders who will pilot the affairs of these two states.”

The Bayelsa-born political activist also urged the Government of the United Kingdom and the European Union to emulate the action of the United States’ Government by placing a similar visa ban on judges, security agents and their leaders, and appointees of government who have been undermining the nation’s democracy through subversion of election processes.

He said they should also ensure that members of the National Assembly and other persons who would want to partake in the destruction of the nation’s nascent democracy are prevented from doing so.”

