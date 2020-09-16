TIKTOK: ‘This is nothing but economic bullying’ – China blast America

Kindly Share This Story:



A senior Chinese official has accused the US, which forced the sale of TikTok on national security grounds, of “economic bullying”, while lambasting European Union restrictions on Huawei, in comments highlighting Beijing’s increasing assertiveness against what it sees as unfair treatment from Western governments.

“What has happened with TikTok in the US is a typical act of coercive possession,” the head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, Zhang Ming, said. “Some American politicians are trying to build a so-called clean network under the cover of fairness and reciprocity and blah, blah, blah,” ambassador Zhang said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “This is nothing but economic bullying.”

The ByteDance-owned company has come under pressure in the US, where President Donald Trump’s ban has forced a sale of TikTok’s American operations. TikTok submitted a proposal to the treasury department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the “trusted technology provider”, the software company said.

Zhang’s comments represent an oft-repeated refrain from Beijing, which has accused Washington of targeting Huawei without evidence and called the forced sale of TikTok US “state-sanctioned theft”.

Oracle’s closely watched bid will have to pass a US national security review as well as win the blessing of Trump. Instead of buying the business outright, Oracle will make an investment in a newly restructured TikTok, and at least two shareholders in TikTok’s Chinese parent company, General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, would take stakes in the new business, according to people familiar with the proposal. The terms of the deal, which would also require sign-off from China, are still evolving.

Tech Central

Vanguard

