Three-man gang kidnaps, rapes job seeker in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

A three-member gang has reportedly abducted and eventually raped a 24 -year old girl at Awkuzu in Oyi local government area of Anambra State after promising her a job.

Members of the gang also kept her for two days during which they were allegedly raping her despite collecting N400,000 ransom from her relatives.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Mohammed Haruna, the three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The PPRO said: “On the 19/9/2020 at about 2:pm, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS) arrested the syndicate in Awkuzu, Members of the syndicate are Ekwugha Innocent Chinazo of Mgbuguzo Awkuzu, Chidiebere Ogoegbunam of Egbu Awkuzu and David Nnaemeka of same address.

“The Suspects had on the 13/9/2020 lured a 24 – year old lady residing at St Micheal hostel, Awka under the pretext of securing for her a beauty make- up job. They picked her up at Ukpo junction along Enugu- Onitsha Expressway and took her to an isolated building at Awkuzu where they allegedly raped her repeatedly while in captivity for two days despite collecting ransom of four hundred thousand Naira from her relatives.

“The suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination. “Investigation is still ongoing after which the suspects will be brought to book.”

