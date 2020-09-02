Three Crowns commences Family Dance Off in its ‘Jara’ Campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

In another bold, unique, and very exciting move, Three Crowns, one of Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, will take its care for mothers in Nigeria to a new and thrilling height through a family challenge which the brand has themed Family Dance Off.

The challenge, which will hold all through the month of September 2020, would be staged digitally, in keeping with the new normal occasioned by COVID-19.

Giving details of the challenge, Three Crowns Marketing Manager, Omolara Banjoko, explained that a dance choreography in traditional attire will be showcased on the brand’s social media handles as a guide. Consumers online will then be invited to recreate their own videos showing their mums and family members performing their own dance steps in their preferred attire.

“Posted and properly tagged videos will be collated and judged to reveal top five (5) entries which will be selected and posted on the brand’s page for followers to pick the top three (3) winning families,” Banjoko explained.

According to her, entries will be judged based on the synergy and creativity of the routines, with Jara reward for participation, freebies, and offline shopping vouchers are guaranteed for winners.

It would be recalled that Three Crowns recently unveiled “Jara to the Heart of the Home” campaign, through which it has been showcasing its unique care for all mothers across trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin, and Enugu till October 2020.

To participate in the campaign, shoppers are required to buy products worth N3,000 or N5,000 within a selection of Three Crowns product range including the refill pouch, big family pack refill pouch, and evaporated milk in cans; to win free sachets of milk and lots of gifts. This offer is valid while stocks and gifts last.

The Family Dance-off Challenge is a special part of the campaign that highlights Three Crowns’ care for the heart and, in particular, mums’ hearts; while inspiring different things which a healthy heart can do.

Chioma Otisi-Igwe, Brand Manager Three Crowns, said that the Family Dance Off is among other things, “an expression of the brand’s desire to keep mums hearts healthy through an active lifestyle and healthy nutrition,” adding that similar challenges like it have always been among the features of the brand’s annual Mum of the Year, MOTY campaign.

She also emphasized the fact that Nigeria’s very rich culture, particularly its various attire, is a very significant part of the Family Dance Off.

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledges the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family happy.

