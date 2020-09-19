The inspiration behind my new EP, ‘Alirat’ – T-Classic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

For many people and for different reasons, music is many things. For popular singer, T-Classic and his label boss, Darasimi Famoyin, at this time, music is for honour and celebration of life.

T-Classic, whose name perhaps needs no introduction in the music space, days ago, announced the release of a new EP, ‘Alirat’, and left many fans wondering the inspiration behind the new project and the name.

Listening to the 4-track EP would give a hint of a tribute and the award-winning singer has shed light on the inspiration behind ‘Alirat’, on which he featured his mentor and boss, Darasimi Famoyin.

According to the “Nobody fine pass you” crooner, Alirat is the name of the deceased mother of his label owner and it was her passing away which inspired the album. The pain of losing a parent is excruciating and rather than lose themselves to the pain that followed, T-Classic and Darasimi chose to channel it into one thing they had in common – music.

“Mrs Alirat Famoyin was my biggest fan. Not only was she the first to listen to my new songs, she would also offer solid opinion and guidance when needed. She was caring, loving and really supportive. She would call me every time she heard my song played on the TV or radio,” T-Classic said.

Mrs Alirat passed away in April due to acute pneumonia and the EP in her memory is reportedly enjoying steady airplay on media stations in the country.

Despite the nature of the EP and T-Classic being the headliner, Famoyin disclosed that he didn’t leave anything to chance as new acts on the label got an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“I’ve always wanted to put out a body of work that showcases new talent and ‘Alirat’ provided such opportunity. Everybody that contributed to this project are all new faces from the producers to the featured artistes.”

