Every week and every month brings a new acknowledgement and a nod for your contributions to your community, your state, your country and the world at large.

This new recognition by Forbes Africa is yet another feather to your hat. Forbes Africa is a highly respected magazine that has its roots in Forbes Magazine which was founded in 1917 in New York City.

For 103 years, Forbes has been a voice of authority in business news and that, without peer. This recognition is indeed momentous as it is coming at a time when the image of Nigeria has taken a beating and needs to be shored up.

You must view this honour therefore as a call to something higher, an ambassador of goodwill on behalf of not only Edo State but of Nigeria at large. I congratulate you for being found to be worthy of such a great honour.

May your works continue to be an inspiration and catalyst for those of us coming behind to want to harness the obstacles in our environment and turn them into stepping stones as you have so brilliantly demonstrated by your achievements against all the odds in an environment of ever-shifting and sometimes confusing and conflicting policies.

May your efforts be like a candle on a hill giving light, paving the way, mentoring, teaching, upholding, giving a hand to the weak and to the needy. May your voice be that voice of encouragement that says— come on, you can do it too. For a man who is constantly striving for excellence, I know without the shadow of a doubt that indeed, the best is yet to come.

Congratulations, sir.

Owen Chamberlain Obaseki.

Otaifoh of Uromi.

