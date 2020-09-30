Tech professionals birth ‘Spoxio’ first sports app connecting talent to scouts, clubs, fans

Kindly Share This Story:

A team of tech professionals has developed what is known as ‘Spoxio’, a social media network platform and scouting application, specifically designed to provide sportsmen/women, fans, sports enthusiasts, clubs and scouts, as a place to network and collaborate globally and professionally in the sporting world.

According to its developers, “Spoxio, is a unique and dynamic social media platform that is specifically designed to provide athletes, scouts, clubs, fans and sports enthusiasts the ultimate place to network, collaborate and engage on a global level as well as professionally in the world of sport.”

The tech professionals working under the company’s brand name, Spoxio Limited, said the social network application, is “first of its kind” and “focuses on a niche market, which targets all sports worldwide, adding that, “Spoxio is available in App Store, Google Play, and web applications.”

With its multi-dimensional approach, Spoxio managers said, the app also “allows sports professionals the opportunity to be recruited by scouts and clubs across the globe, networking with their fans via messages, online streaming and create chat rooms with multiple voice connections.

“Equally, it will allow users to build a strong fan base, create moments for fans to share their opinion, and additionally mentor upcoming potential sports bodies in the app is available for free via the website/mobile app services.”

Explaining further, Spoxio developers said, “the app works through a unique developed network, attractive to everybody interested in the sport. The easy access makes it enticing to all users by simply downloading the Spoxio app from App Store, Google Play, or access the website from their PC while uploading personal details and start connecting with sports professionals worldwide in real-time.

“Additionally, being a dynamic social media platform, Spoxio’s aim is to provide an environment that will allow sportsmen and women the chance to showcase their skills and profile themselves in fields of the sporting world, such as clubs, scouts and other sports organisations who are constantly looking for a pool of talented sports athletes to recruit worldwide.

“The app works just like pre-existing social platforms, but the uniqueness here is that this network specifically connects people interested in sport,” hence, its managers said, “the primary purpose of Spoxio is to provide a social network platform that allows talents to create their profile, upload their resumes, video highlights, photos and perform live streaming in order to showcase their skills.”

“Also, it is important to mention that the app is designed not just for upcoming talents, but also for professionals to prove themselves to other scouts and clubs that might be interested.

Spoxio is a secure platform for both, athletes and scouts.

“Scouts must pass a strict verification process where ID, organisational details, and other identification documents are checked to protect athletes from fraud and scam. In the nearest future, Spoxio will include features such as online games, live sports coaching, online sports news, and reality personality sports shows.

“Spoxio operates as a virtual mixer where a sportsperson will have the opportunity to interact with the best in the sports community. Users will be able to build their own great portfolio and being the first of its kind, it is a peer-relationship based social network that allows sportsmen/women to create personal profiles and establish connections with fans, clubs, and scouts. Also, just as people can advertise on other social networking sites, users will shortly be able to post ads on Spoxio,” its developers said.

