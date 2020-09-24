Tanker explosion: Kogi govt reacts, warns against reckless driving

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The Kogi State Government on Wednesday has warned motorists, especially truck drivers against reckless driving in the State, saying it will stop at nothing to protect the lives of the citizens from “needless deaths resulting from reckless road use.”

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo while inspecting the scene of a fatal accident involving a fuel tanker that claimed many lives in Lokoja today, September 23.

He described the incident as quite unfortunate as the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“This is sad and unacceptable”, he said.

The commissioner reiterated that all road users must begin to act responsibly.

“This is one accident too many and on each occasion, we lost many of our citizens. The Governor is clearly and understandably sad about this and has directed we intensify the campaign against reckless driving, especially along the ever-busy NATACO-Felele expressway.

“The Ministry of Transportation is coming up with a collaboration program with the Ministry of Information and Communications to enlighten and educate road users about their responsibly.

“Some of those who died today at the accident scene are young people who were destroyed at their prime. We cannot continue like this.”

Fanwo said truck drivers must desist from drugs, urging the Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency to clamp down on truck drivers who drive under the influence of drugs.

The Government expressed condolences to the families that lost loved ones to the tanker explosion.

Vanguard News

