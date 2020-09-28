Kindly Share This Story:

Due to the rise in the demand for plastic products for packaging, construction, consumer electronics, medical equipment’s and automobiles, it has become essential to propel the call for rubber and plastic machinery. This interest has helped develop for 50 years in Taiwan’s plastic and rubber machinery industry.

Taiwan’s plastic and rubber machinery industry is well reputed for its sophisticated technology and high quality after-sales service.

Industry 4.0, as it is now called, has brought about a new call for action that has made Taiwan’s plastic and rubber machinery industry combine Taiwan’s strong ICT strength, AI, IoT, intelligent automation, intelligent sensors, and advanced manufacturing technologies to build “smart, high-end, custom-made” production solutions, making it an indispensable part of the plastic and rubber global supply chain.

Even in the face of the unanticipated Covid-19 Pandemic lockdown that has ravaged significantly the world’s economy, industry 4.0 still sees it as a serious call to action to increase plastic and rubber machinery demand. In view to aid international plastic and rubber manufacturers to look towards the future broadening in plastic production demand, the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) Taiwan, R.O.C, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) organized the “Taiwan Excellence Plastic & Rubber Machinery Online Press Conference 2020” on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. The four Taiwanese plastic and rubber machinery companies that featured in the conference this year were; Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd. (FCS), ChumPower Machinery Corp., Fong Kee International Machinery Co. Ltd., and DiingKuen Plastic Machinery, Co. Ltd.

The four companies through their representatives presented the latest trends and the newest technology, from injection molding machines and blow molding machines to extrusion machinery to buyers and media worldwide. With each company doing a minimum of 12 minutes presentation, the online conference gave a reminder of how virtual reality is efficiently ready for post-Covid-19 transactions.

The first company Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. (FCS) was represented by the sales manager Mr Neilson Su who gave a brilliant demonstration on Application & Solution for Multi-Component Injection Molding.

The company introduced its “Rotary Table Two-Component Injection Molding Machine (FB-230R)” and “Large Horizontal Rotary Table Two-Component Injection Molding Machine (HB-1400R).” “FB-230R” is a precise and safe rotary table, with two sets of core equipment on the rotary table and a cooling system in the mold.

While “HB-1400R” possesses a rotary table which spins 180° along the horizontal line placing the mold evenly on the two sides of the rotary table. By utilizing this feature, unwanted influence coming from external forces such as gravity and inertia resulting from its vertical rotation can easily be avoided.

The second company ChumPower Machinery Corp. was represented by the sales support engineer Mr Tony Wu. Mr Wu gave a resounding presentation on the High-Speed Stretch Blow Molding Machine. The machine is ideal for production lines with medium-to-high capacity and is highly cost-effective which is guaranteed.

Various markets can produce different bottles using this machine, and this is the application to mineral water, tea, juice, edible oil, medicine bottles, seasoning, CSD, cosmetics, and more. The machine is capable of meeting all of one’s PET demands. It is also worthy to note that ChumPower Machinery Corp is the largest PET blow molding machine manufacturer in Taiwan.

The third company Fong Kee International Machinery Co., Ltd., was presented by Mr Charles Wei, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr Wei unveiled the company’s new product“Intelligent All-Electric three-layer Blow Molding Machine” which is energy-saving, decreases power consumption by 40-50%, and increases production output by 20-25%.

This machine can produce 20 liters Jerry Cans. The machine also has high productivity, low power consumption, low maintenance, environment friendly, market demand, no pollution, less labor, less noise, and is cost efficient. It further saves 147,000 Kwh/year.

Mr Wei also introduced the “Smart Manufacturing Industry 4.0 with SCADA System”. This machine he says improves Human Basic Management. Mr Wei expressed that his company can always provide lasting solution for Extrusion Problems.

The fourth company DiingKuen Plastic Machinery, Co., Ltd presented via Mr Eric Wei, Vice Chairman of the company. Mr Eric talked about the “Five layers co-extrusion for industrial stretch-hood”. This machine has high efficiency extrusion for multilayer blown film which can be automatically calibrated online, and is equipped with a data acquisition & analysis system and automatic feeding system.

The machine also minimizes energy consumption with a gauge control. In addition to this, the machine has an IIoT gateway providing secure access to remote services. The company also introduced its newly built machine Mono/T – DieExtruder Machine.

Following the success of this year’s conference, BOFT, ROC and TAITRA are buoyed to stage a subsequent edition in the coming year. It is envisaged that with the advancement of Industry 4.0 following the trends of exponential technologies and exponential growth in business, more innovations would be witnessed in plastic products for packaging, construction, consumer electronics, medical equipment’s and automobiles, and in meeting increasing demand and understanding markets for these products, more in terms of ideas exchange and exhibitions would be necessary. For these reasons and more, a bigger conference is all ready to be looked forward to in 2020.

