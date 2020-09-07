Suspected car thief kills pregnant woman, okada rider in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A suspected car snatcher, on Sunday, killed a pregnant woman and a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as ‘Okada’ in Isselu-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The suspected car thief, Vanguard gathered, knocked down the Okada rider and his passenger at about 6 pm while finding an escape route after snatching a Peugeot car belonging to one Martin in Issele-Uku.

ALSO READ: Emir of Ilorin pledges support for EFCC

Speaking to newsmen, the owner of the car, Martin said, “I wanted to go to Asaba, so, I decided to get one or two passengers as I used to do. I left the key in the ignition because I did not go far, I was within the area.

“Before I could know what was happening, somebody just jumped inside the car and moved, so, immediately I stopped Okada and gave him hot chase.

“The man was on speed trying to escape when he ran into Okada man who carried a pregnant woman and they died on the spot. When we got to the scene, I found out that the man who was trying to steal my car is a Fulani man.

“When people came to the scene and saw that the pregnant woman and the Okada rider were already dead, they pounced on him before the police came and rescued him.”

Efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya for comment proved abortive as at press time.

However, a Senior Police Officer in the area, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was arrested but was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: