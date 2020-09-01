Survey shows 74% respondents want COVID-19 vaccine

An opinion poll by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum shows that about three quarters of the respondents in the world would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available.
Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum, said this in a statement issued in Beijing on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Attacks: Nigerians still attend World Economic Support in South Africa
The survey included responses from nearly 20,000 people from 27 countries, with most enthusiasm coming from China and the least in Russia.
Experts are concerned that more than a quarter of people worldwide would not get a vaccine.
“The 26 per cent shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Bernaert. (Xinhua/NAN)