Survey shows 74% respondents want COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

An opinion poll by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum shows that about three quarters of the respondents in the world would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available.

Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum, said this in a statement issued in Beijing on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

The survey included responses from nearly 20,000 people from 27 countries, with most enthusiasm coming from China and the least in Russia.

Experts are concerned that more than a quarter of people worldwide would not get a vaccine.

“The 26 per cent shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Bernaert. (Xinhua/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: