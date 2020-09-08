Super Eagles star Moses Simon drills boreholes for Benue community

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to potable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails from on the request of the people of the community through their elders.

A native of Benue State but has spent the best part of his life in Kaduna State, Simon still considered it a priority to remember the people from the place of his origin, a gesture that has earned him praises and commendations from the Head of the community Chief James Ocheche.

Explaining their plight, the Community Head said the people of the region have been without potable water since it came into existence. The people have been mainly relying on rainwater or water from the stream for their daily usage and consumption.

We have been without water for as long as we have existed as a community. The source of water to drink has been from time before now during the rainy season we depend on rainwater and well. After the rainy season, we depend on the water source known as the ewu, and from ages we have been depending on it like that.

Recently we thank God for some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) that sunk one or two boreholes but because our water table is too deep most of the boreholes sunk have not been a good source of water”, Chief James explained.

On the gesture by Simon Moses, the chief said he has nothing but thanks to the Nigerian international who has brought to an end the desire of the community to have good water for consumption and other basic needs.

Early this year a brother of Moses Simon came and said Simon is concerned about the source of our water to drink in the community and other social amenities in the community. He was sympathetic enough to sink three boreholes as an individual. You can see that he is a boy who wants the development of his community. May God keep him and may God lift him up”.

The project is one of the numerous developmental efforts embarked upon by the 25-year-old this year.“Only recently he reached out to the Internally Displaced People (IDP) of Southern Kaduna during the crisis, giving out clothes, food, and drugs, paying for their free medical service plus N500,000 naira cash.

