Sullivan Chime reconciles with Nnamani, as Enugu top shots realign for 2023

Top politicians in Enugu State have begun some kind of realignments for the 2023 elections.

Immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime who battled his predecessor Chimaroke Nnamani and almost rendered him politically irrelevant in the state yesterday visited the man who ‘made’ him governor and reconciled with him.

He paid Senator Chimaroke Nnamani homage and the reconciliation, we gathered, was one of the early steps towards building a united front for the 2023 elections. Another source in Enugu said that it was simply an initiative for peace and the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has generally been known for his trouble-shooting in all sectors and was said to have initiated the peace moves.

Today, Chimaroke who is being brought back into the mainstream by Ugwuanyi popularly called Gburugburu visits the governor in what may turn out to be a political rally. A statement released yesterday and titled EBEANO FOR GBURUGBURU is inviting all to the government house in what it called a solidarity visit to the state governor. It read:

“All is set for hosting of one of the biggest political events at the Government House, Enugu, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, as the resilient Ebeano Political Family, storms the Lion Building en masse, for a historic and special solidarity visit to the action-driven, peace-loving and people-oriented Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu).

“According to a statement by the Coordinator of the Ebeano Political Family, Dan Shere, “all present and former political office holders as well as their numerous supporters and well wishers”, are cordially invited to the epoch making event that will, no doubt, reinvigorate the spirit and audacity of a movement that gave birth to virtually all political actors in Enugu State today.

The Coordinator added that all former Senators, former House of Representatives members, former House of Assembly members, former Council Chairmen, former Local Government Area Party Chairmen, former Ward Party Chairmen, former Councilors and former Board Chairmen, Heads and Members of All Government Agencies are also invited to the trail-blazing event, which will commence at 1pm, Saturday, (today) in strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing of shield/face masks and observing of social/physical distancing.

These moves, we gathered, are meant to pave way for one voice on the zone to produce the next governor of the state.

