Students, residents die in Kogi petrol tanker explosion

Some students of Kogi State Polytechnic, a school bus conveying primary and secondary school students, residents and passers-by have reportedly been consumed by a fire sparked by a fuel tanker explosion on Wednesday at Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Although Vanguard is yet to confirm the number of casualties, a report said at least 30 may have died in the accident.

An eyewitness said the petrol tanker, which was coming from Okene and heading towards the northern part of the country had brake failure.

