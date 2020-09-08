Students protest hike in petrol price, electricity tariff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In furtherance of registering its grievances against the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol and electricity tariff in the country, the National Association of Nigerian Students has embarked on a protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The protest which was organised by the NANS leadership in conjunction with Joint Campus Committee Osun Axis took off around 10am with the protesters moving round major routes in the state capital.

They were singing different solidarity songs against what they described as the cruel action of government against citizens with the hike.

They also bore placards with several inscriptions such as, ‘FG is insensitive to Nigerians plights”, We demand a reversal of the increment in prices of petrol and electricity”, We are in pains”, among others.

NANS Public Relations Officer in the Zone, Kazeem Olalekan said students would continue to occupy the streets until government reverses the wicked price increase policy against the people.

VANGUARD

