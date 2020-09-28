Strike suspension: It’s unfortunate, but dialogue is key ― Cross River NLC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The leadership of Organised Labour in Cross River comprising Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have described the suspension of the strike scheduled to hold Monday as unfortunate adding that dialogue was key in every negotiation.

The leaders of the two Union, Com. Ben Ukpebi and his TUC counterpart, Monday Ogbodum, stated this on Monday while debriefing workers at Zoo garden, Calabar.

They said everyone was prepared for the action but unfortunately the leadership thought it wise to give the federal government two weeks to meet their demands.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after addressing the workers, Com Ben Ukpebi said it was unfortunate that the strike was suspended stressing that workers across the state and beyond were ready to go all out and bring the government to its knees but they had given the government the benefit of a doubt.

“We have no choice than to obey what the leadership at the national level has instructed. It is unfortunate that the strike was suspended but dialogue is still key.

“When things like this happen you start hearing stories of betrayal and compromise but dialogue is still the best way. It is a suspension and not a total call off, so we are on top of the situation,” he said.

On his part, TUC Chairman, Monday Ogbodum, said that Nigerians should strive by keeping faith in them as the battle has not been lost.

He said: “It is not yet over, we have only agreed to give the Federal government two weeks to meet our demands, nothing has changed. Nigerians, workers should keep faith with us, we will never disappoint them

“We want to appeal to Cross River workers and Nigerians, that two weeks is not two months or two years, they should keep faith with us, and also turn out en masse as they have done today, even though the strike was suspended,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

