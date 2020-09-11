Streaming service ‘Hissbox’ launches with $25,000 grant for young filmmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

A brand-new streaming service, Hissbox, is set for launch September 11, 2020. With a focus on ‘telling untold stories,’ the streaming service offers over 400 pieces of content including world-class originals, blockbuster films, series, documentaries and much more.

According to the Nigerian born, Los Angeles-based CEO, Chinecherem Eze, “The concern with streaming services today is that despite an extensive volume of offerings, there is still a lack of diversity in available content. We are very excited to say that Hissbox is here to fill this gap.

“Our focus from inception has been a platform where everyone can find content that reflects their uniqueness. We are telling, sharing and searching for exceptional stories from every corner of the world; there is a waiting audience for those stories and Hissbox will reflect that reality.”

To kick off its search for ‘unique stories’ across the world, Hissbox has also announced ‘The Hissbox Grant’, funded by the Hissbox Diversity Film Fund (HDFF), which gives producers up to $25,000 in funding for the production of TV series, Feature Films and Documentaries.

The HDFF looks out for filmmakers from diverse backgrounds with emphasis that stories are expected to be exceptional: stories with creative risks, which inspire dialogue, and are rarely seen on public media. More information about the grant can be found on https://www.hissbox.com/.

Starting with free 1 month access on the platform, Hissbox provides a tiered offering that gives subscribers broad access to Hissbox across web, mobile and connected-TV devices. Hissbox is also very pocket friendly with monthly subscriptions from $3.99 only.

