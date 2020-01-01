Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Strange: Married woman got stuck while having s3x with lover (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

 

Recently on social media, two lovers have been captured as they are accidentally glued together while having s3x.

The incident was reported to have happened in Ogun State, Southwest, Nigeria.

Also read: In Sub-Saharan Africa: Mask-wearing, social distancing could prevent 73,085 COVID-19 deaths by Dec 1

According to the eyewitnesses, Who spoke with thedailynewsngr.com, these must have been “magun”.

Following the video which went viral on social media, the lover man said to eyewitnesses, who tried to separate them that they should cover up his secret and embarrassment.

Relatively, the lover woman was seen panicking. Meanwhile, they weren’t aware of the video as it was leaked on the internet.

Obviously and according to sources, both lovers are not a couple but married individually.

Moreover, many social media users took to their pages as they blasted the lovers, especially the woman. While some injected that its medical condition which also happens abroad.

Vanguard News

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!