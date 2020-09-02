Stop involving traditional rulers in politics — Igbos cry out

Kindly Share This Story:

• Don’t allow politicians to use and dump you — Igwe Itodo

• Monarchs need constitutional role — Eze Ohanwe

• Monarchs who go to low level of campaigning for politicians are of poor at heart — Igwe Spencer

• Discourage the creation of autonomous communities by state governors — Ozo Anaekwe

• Blame it on election of undeserving characters as monarchs — Akpulonu, Majority House Leader

• The British laid bad examples — Onyeso, Prince of Nri Kingdom

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Chinonso Alozie, Chinedu Adonu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Peter Okutu, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Ikechukwu Odu & Nwabueze Okonkwo

ENUGU— THE age long Igbo traditional institution (Igwe, Obi, Eze) is regarded with high respect, in fact, held in awe. Nobody desecrates it and goes without serious punishment.

It used to be purely on merit and to persons of proven integrity. Hence, monarchs in Igbo land are respected, adored and never messed around by politicians or anybody for that matter.

Their words and views are regarded and respected by all. But today, the situation has changed. Igbo monarchs are no longer what they used to be.

Some of them have turned to politicians, endorsing and even campaigning for political parties. Hence, some of them have turned to toys in the hands of politicians.

The recent case of Abuja trip by some Anambra monarchs is a case in point. The Igbo traditional institution, simply put, has been desecrated and debased. It has been so debased that except Anambra, in the other four states of the South East, it is common place to see a few hamlets put together as autonomous communities with traditional rulers.

Some governors, in a bid to get at a political enemy go to the extent of dividing families and lineages and putting them in two different autonomous communities.

This has created a lot of bad blood and many of them are lingering in the courts as of today. The situation is giving Ndigbo some concern as it is not bringing the required development but rather crisis, bad blood, acrimony and hatred among brothers.

And many concerned Igbo leaders gave their candid opinion on the matter and the way forward.

The selection process is political

The process of selection and appointment of traditional rulers in many Igbo communities have become somewhat political, which is why many royal fathers often take sides with governors that issued certificates of return to them.

The recent incident in Anambra State which led to the suspension of 12 traditional rulers was a case in point. Out of the 12 suspended traditional rulers, only two received their certificates of recognition from the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

They are the Igwe of Alor, Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo and Igwe of Eziagulu Otu, Igwe Peter Udoji.

Most of the traditional rulers, who received their certificates from Obiano in the past six years, were not part of the ongoing politics of traditional institution in the state.

In fact, many of them publicly identify with the ruling political party and even nominate persons for appointment into political offices.

In Anambra State, for instance, there were instances of people who aspire to become traditional rulers to contribute financially towards the success of the ruling political party.

Also, some of the traditional rulers hold political meetings in their domains and that places them on the good books of the government.

Enough is enough — Anambra Ohanaeze Chairman

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, Chief Damian Okeke–Ogene is not happy over the conduct of some monarchs and expressed concern at the misunderstanding between few traditional rulers and the state government, saying enough is enough.

“We want to advise our revered royal fathers to emulate the conduct of the chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, lgwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe; the grand patron of the council and traditional ruler of Nnewi, lgwe Kenneth Orizu, as well as the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter Anugwu, among others and, avoid confrontational stance against the state government as there is need to avoid sending wrong signal to the outside world.

It is necessary to follow laid down processes and procedures in channeling grievances to appropriate authorities,” the Ohanaeze President said.

For the Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters in Anambra State, Chief Greg Obi, it was unbecoming for a traditional ruler to leave his domain in pursuit of issues that were not part of his jurisdiction.

He warned the affected traditional rulers not to parade themselves as monarchs for one year, while those holding certain positions apart from being traditional rulers should cease from performing those functions.

However, one of the suspended traditional rulers, Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu, who was the chairman of Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Council, said the bone of contention was because the traditional rulers pointed out certain anomalies in government, among which is the 5% budgetary allocation for traditional ruler which is not implemented in the state.

Monarchs need constitutional role —Eze Ohanwe

A traditional ruler in Imo State, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, said if monarchs are assigned constitutional roles, it would reduce the influence of state governors on them.

Ohanwe, who is the traditional ruler of Ihim autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State and the chairman, Association of Niger Delta traditional rulers, bemoaned politicians who he said have formed the habit of using mischievously the name of traditional rulers to climb to position of authority and later turn back to treat with the traditional institution with disdain.

According to the monarch, “the politicians are to be blamed because they lack moral values. They come to you and you bless them.

“They go out there to tell people that you have endorsed them for a political position. Is that good? After you prayed for them and they emerge victorious, they treat the same traditional rulers with disdain.

“Politicians are the problem we have in this country. They are also the problem we have in our traditional institutions and immediately they get into office, they don’t have respect for that traditional institution.

“There is nothing we can do because they are our sons and subjects and you cannot abandon them; we are seeking if we can correct them to be transparent and to stop stealing. That is our concern.

“It is not as if the traditional rulers are meddling into politics. We are there to correct and teach them the right things that should be done.

“So the problem is, the politicians, because anything the politicians do directly or indirectly affect the traditional rulers. Because it affects the masses, it also affects the traditional rulers.”

State governors have converted monarchs to politicians — Diwe

From Aba, the National President of the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, lamented that the state governors have converted traditional rulers to politicians through what he called “a control system” which renders the royal fathers servants to the government.

Diwe condemned the current situation where the governor can dethrone the Eze (king) and pays his salary as this had made the traditional rulers servants to the governors.

“The Ezes are turning into politicians because of many reasons. Before the Nigerian civil war, government had no business in paying traditional rulers.

“The traditional institution was different from the government institution. It was not as if the traditional institution opposed the institution of government. Naturally, if the government was doing well, the traditional institution supported it.

“Now, it is a different matter because he who pays the piper dictates the tune. What do you expect when traditional rulers are paid by the government and the governor?

“What you get is unalloyed loyalty whether the government is doing well or not. If the governor gives the staff of office to the Eze or appoints the Eze; what do you expect? He is bound to support the government whether it does well or not.

“If the governor has the power to dethrone an Eze rightly or wrongly, what do you expect? It is these reasons that had converted most of our traditional rulers to politicians.

“It is even worse when you remember that the gullible ones among the traditional rulers will rather sink deeper in politics, even campaigning for their preferred political parties and candidates.

“Today, governors exercise undue control over traditional rulers. A bad governor will naturally threaten the Eze . If you don’t support me, I will dethrone you. You saw what happened between Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

“The governor doesn’t have the right to dethrone an Eze because the governor didn’t participate in electing the Eze. The governor is the political authority, not a traditional one.

“Those who should dethrone the Eze are the Eze’s cabinet and the community who elected the Eze. They know how they elected their Eze and why he should be dethroned if he falls short of the laws of the land.

“This depends from community to community.”

Diwe suggested that the way forward is to initiate structures to ensure the true independence of the traditional institution in order to check the excessive control by the governors as well as elect men of proven integrity as traditional rulers.

“The governor can only recognize an Eze that has been elected by his community. He plays no part in electing the Eze. The Ezes should be neutral in politics.

“If they have any opinion, they should express such through their town unions represented by the President General. It is wrong for an Eze to make political statements on which political party or candidates they are supporting. It is the President General who should be making such political statements”, Diwe suggested as the way forward.

Stop proliferation of autonomous communities —Akpulonu, Majority leader of Abia Assembly

And from Umuahia, the Majority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Akpulonu heaped the blame on debasing the traditional institution on the proliferation of autonomous communities and election of undeserving characters as monarchs.

The Majority Leader said that such undeserving persons who emerged traditional rulers depend on the government for sustenance and have abandoned their duties to campaign for political parties and candidates seeking patronage when such politicians are elected.

Blaming the government for the ugly situation, Akpulonu who is the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, noted that the situation has rendered the traditional institution a laughing stock as people no longer respect the once revered institution.

“The problem of traditional rulers’ involvement in politics is mainly traceable to arbitrary creation of communities by the state government. And some of these autonomous communities were granted autonomous status on the basis of political compensation. Traditional rulers are now common as village heads.

“Some of them have no job and depend on the government for sustenance. They forgot that the position of a traditional ruler doesn’t bar them from having businesses to sustain themselves.

“The institution has been bastardized; it wasn’t like this in the olden days when we had ancient kingdoms where the traditional rulers were men of integrity and means.”

Don’t allow politicians to use and dump you —Igwe Itodo

In Nsukka, Enugu State, a prominent monarch and the grand patron of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo warned monarchs to be firm and not allow themselves to be an object of use and dump by politicians.

Igwe Itodo, the traditional ruler of Aji autonomous community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, lashed at some traditional rulers who turn campaign tools for politicians during elections, saying that most of them would be dumped once the politicians actualize their aims.

In order to restore the lost dignity of the traditional institutions in Igboland, Itodo advised title holders to concentrate in upholding the values and cultures of the Igbo race through programmes and events geared “towards bequeathing our value system to the younger generation.

“The traditional rulership position makes the bearer to command respect for life if the holder respects himself. However, if the holder is not careful, he may engage into actions which may attract lifetime regret and condemnation.

“Some politicians use traditional rulers to achieve their aims, and once the aim is achieved, they dump them. It is regrettable that some traditional rulers stoop so low to the extent that they engage in open campaign for politicians. They should know that no politician would care to treat them if they get injured on the process.

“If you don’t want to lose the respect of your subjects, you should desist from politicking as a traditional ruler. If any politician needs your support, he can pay you a courtesy visit for your prayers and if you so wish, you can advise your subjects on what they should do when he leaves, but not going to campaign arena.

“If you are beaten there, it is not only you that would suffer the shame and embarrassment but the whole community.”

Monarchs who campaign for politicians are poor in heart —Igwe Spencer

On his part, Igwe Spencer Ugwuoke, the traditional ruler of Obimo autonomous community, Enugu State, said that traditional rulers who lower themselves to the point of campaigning for politicians are “poor at heart.”

The traditional ruler who was suspended during the administration of former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, blamed proliferation of traditional rulers in some states as being responsible for the loss of dignity and respect which the institution enjoyed in the past.

He, however, hailed the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the support and sanity he brought amongst monarchs in the state, adding that more supports from governments and other non-governmental organizations would help to strengthen the institution across the states.

“When the traditional ruler institution started in Igboland, it was well planned to preserve the culture and custom of our people and for the security of residents in various communities. However, as it obtains now, there is no uniformity in modes of operation across different South East states of Nigeria.

“We are proud of the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi because of the level of harmony between the state government and traditional rulers in the state. Despite that we have over 400 traditional rulers in the state, we don’t have crisis as against what obtains in states with lesser monarchs.

“When you prioritize material acquisitions over the values of your existence, the end product would be problematic. They are to protect the dignity of man, not to destroy it. Traditional rulers need protection and respect of the subjects. The proliferation of traditional rulers has also contributed to the mess we find ourselves. Any traditional ruler who campaigns for politicians is poor at heart”.

The British laid bad examples —Onyeso, Prince of Nri Kingdom

But a prince from Nri, the acclaimed origin of Igbo nation, Prince Emeka Onyeso said that the British bastardized the traditional institution in Igbo land as far back as 1911.

According to Prince Onyeso, Igbo land had only 66 kingship institutions before the British colonial authorities came and regretted that we have over 1,000 kingship institutions now. He said that traditional rulers as they are called today have lost their value based on government participation.

He, however, lambasted those saying that Igbo do not have kings, saying that they are lazy intellectuals that don’t want to inform themselves by looking at the archives.

“Eze in English is king not Chief. It was convenient to the colonial authorities to brand our kings chiefs because they didn’t want anybody to compete with the Queen of England. So, they banished the word king and branded all of them chiefs.

