Stop claiming Buhari’s initiatives as your constituency projects, FCC tells NASS

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

The Enugu State representative at Federal Character Commission, Hon. Ginika Tor, has called on the members of the National Assembly to always identify their constituency projects with signposts to distinguish them from those from Federal Government, saying that some of them claim Federal Government projects.

Tor, who made this call during an inspection tour of some Federal Government projects at Amoli Enyimba community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, said there was a need for the people to know where the projects are coming from.

She explained that she embarked on the inspection tour of Federal Government and constituency projects to ascertain the quality of work being done and to ensure that they are completed of for use by the people.

The commissioner commended President Muhammad Buhari for initiating such projects and National Assembly members for attracting projects to their areas to ensure good governance for their people irrespective of the political party.

“I actually inspected some projects in Amoli Enyimba community just to ensure that federal character principles strictly adhered to because it is part of my job as regards the second mandate which is monitoring infrastructural development, socioeconomic activities of the federal government

“I visited the first project and I was informed that it is a donation of some school chairs by the former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and then I moved to the next one and confirmed that it is a constituency project and we all know that that it is the President Muhammadu Buhari’s initiative.

“I give kudos to the representatives that attracted such wonderful project into my own community.

“At the same time, I want to make the people understand that it is an initiative of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This obviously explains the mindset of the president in ensuring that infrastructural development gets to the grassroots.

“I also want to use this medium to urge anyone who attracts a project of the federal government to please erect a signboard that shows where the projects is emanating from as well as indicate whoever attracted the project down to the community.

“That way, it still comes down to federal character principles because you give honour to whom honour is due and to foster unity and to command national loyalty from everybody.

“If you go to a community and you only put up a project that emanates from the federal government without indicating where it is coming from, the people will continue to diminish the importance of the President whereas the President has done huge by reaching out to everybody.

“Imagine coming down to a community where you have a different party yet he felt it right to ensure that they get something. It is not now about politics, it is about governance.

“The government is simply delivering dividends of democracy to the people irrespective of party affiliations. So time has come when we should start making people understand where a project is coming from.

“But at the same time, I still want to appreciate the fact that someone attracted it and that person cannot be thanked enough. Giving honour to both sides is wonderful.

“I will be extending this visit to every ward, every community and every local government in this state to ensure that the right thing is done because it is when you acknowledge that more will be given to you”, the commissioner said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

