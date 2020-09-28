Stephanie Linus appointed National OPS-WASH Ambassador by Water Resources Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

Stephanie Linus has been recognised for her role in inspiring improved personal and community hygiene with an appointment from the Federal Government as the National OPS-WASH Ambassador.

She was appointed on Thursday, September 24, by the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, at a special decoration ceremony in Abuja.

This appointment is the highest form of recognition given by OPS-WASH (Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) to any member of the private sector.

In his address, Engr. Adamu charged Mrs Linus to inspire behavioural change among Nigerians for people to take responsibility for their environment in her role as OPS-WASH Ambassador.

While applauding her efforts with the Hygiene First campaign, he also implored her and her team to map out different activities that would encourage environmental sustainability across the nation.

Also present at the ceremony was Dr. Nicholas Igwe, the National Coordinator for OPS-WASH.

Noting that the premise of OPS-WASH was based on multi-stakeholder collaboration, Igwe expressed excitement at the involvement of the entertainment industry in the WASH sector towards creating behavioural change.

As the OPS- WASH Ambassador, Mrs. Linus promised that she will use her role to challenge Nigerians to make good hygiene a culture, as well as inspire citizen participation and responsibility.

This appointment comes as a public sector recognition of the Hygiene First campaign which she launched in May 2020.

OPS-WASH is an umbrella body for private sector collaboration and multi-stakeholder innovation.

It was inaugurated by the Ministry of Water Resources with a goal to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025 and alleviate other water-related challenges in Nigeria.

