STEMi Makers Africa hosts Africa By Us, For Us and Of Us series across 17 countries 

Kindly Share This Story:

STEMi Makers Africa launched an Africa By Us, For Us and Of Us Series that aims to shed light on the need to enable engagement of youths, strengthen their capacity and push them to the forefront of global innovation, taking important steps to accelerate social, scientific, and technological change in all of Africa.

The event commemorated the International Youth Month for 2020 theme: “Driving Youth Action to create a more Sustainable World” from the 29th to 30th of August 2020.

The virtual programme, was an engagement of 12 Country Leaders who presented their narratives in driving sustainable actions in health, agriculture, technology, the new workforce skills, innovation, STEM Education, Citizen Science, entrepreneurship and SDG point focuses in which we can engage young people at the local, national and continental level to be self-reliant, technology problem solvers and innovators.

ALSO READ:

Speakers at Africa By Us, For Us and Of Us implored youths to be more involved in the society in terms of seeing what they can do for the society and not just what society can do for them.

We had leaders like Dennisk Masina (Botswana), Grantina Modern (Tanzania), Martins Adusei (Ghana), Mulikita Jackson (Zambia), Mehiret Walga (Ethiopia), Claudette Nkwenti (Cameroon), Prince Achoja (Kano State, Nigeria), Nweze Victor (Lagos, Nigeria), Essah Taylor (Liberia), Madalitso Mwaungulu (Malawi), Kabwita Erwan (DR Congo), and Amanda Obidike (Host of Africa By Us, For Us and Of Us event).

The event took a dynamic and holistic approach where the speakers didn’t call on government actions for youth development but how youths can have a mental awakening for the sustainable change they desire, position themselves for emerging opportunities in Agriculture and Technology, think outside the box for our growing economy, begin to volunteer and be engaged in local policymaking, entrepreneurial engagement, and collaborate amongst themselves.

Over the next 50 years, our world will face a range of complex challenges. New technologies and the priority to accelerate the sustainability agenda will require a shift in how we engage youths through self-exploration in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Innovation (STEMi).

The two-days programme was an exhilarating experience with over 17 Countries and Social Innovator leaders who joined the virtual conversation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: