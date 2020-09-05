Stem the tide of political violence, Ondo PDP begs security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

…Nobody has monopoly of violence —PDP

…lt’s porous allegations, says APC

By Dayo Johnson Akure

OPPOSITION People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state has appealed to the security agencies in the state to stem the tide of political violence across the state.

Governorship election in the state would hold on October 10 across the 18 council areas of the state.

The PDP in the state pointedly accused the governor Rotimi Akeredolu led All Progressive Congress of orchestrating the violence across the state.

It’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in a statement in Akure charged “President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to as a matter of urgency, stem the tide of allegedly violence being orchestrated by the ruling APC, and ensure a peaceful governorship election in the State on October 10, 2010.

“We are also appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties of Ondo State people at this critical time.

“The Security Agencies in Ondo must also as a matter of urgency stem the tide of violence orchestrated by the APC to ensure that we have peaceful election in Ondo State.

“For the second time in three weeks, thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have molested supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Owo.

“This recurrent development has now shown that the APC is not prepared for a free and fair election on October 10.

“The APC’s penchant for provocation and unleashing violence on the peace loving people of Ondo State are a recurring decimal.

“Supporters of the party putting on face caps having the PDP logo and emblem around Ekusi and Stadium areas of Owo, were attacked by APC thugs. This is a dangerous trend that can jeopardise the peace our party stands for,” Peretei said.

But in a swift response, the state All Progressive Congress Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye who denied the allegation described it as unfortunate.

Kalejaye in a statement said “ lt is rather unfortunate that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has chosen to submerge itself in needless and unwarranted verbal attacks on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“ The APC has no reason to inflict pains on the people, the party has served meritoriously since 2017. The preoccupation of the ruling party is the well-being of the citizens, irrespective of party affiliations, and the development of the State.

“ The party has consistently educated its members on how to conduct decent campaigns, as against that of the PDP that glories in “do or die” approach to political activities.

“ The APC wants to believe that the excessively desperate PDP is not employing these porous allegations as ploy to unleash terror on the people. This will be unacceptable to the ruling party.

Kalejaye therefore urged “all political parties, including the PDP, to join hands with the APC-led government to ensure rancour-free campaigns, and promote peace throughout the electioneering period.

Kindly Share This Story: