State of the nation: Secondus lauds Obasanjo for speaking up

…Chides Presidency for not appreciating reality

By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some Nigerian elders for speaking up and drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state of affairs in the nation.

The former President had on Sunday lamented the growing divisions amongst ethnic nationalities in the land; a remark that elicited sharp reaction from the Presidency which wasted no time in labeling him a “low level divider-in-chief.”

Echoing the position of Obasanjo, the PDP chair urged well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and speak truth to power.

A statement issued late Sunday evening by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus berated the Presidency and others playing to the gallery who instead of embracing words of wisdom from patriotic elders “chose to attack what is real and overwhelming to all.”

He commended Chief Obasanjo for always exhibiting exceptional patriotism “whenever the challenge in the country overwhelms as its in the country today.”

Secondus charged President Buhari and th3 ruling All Progress Congress, APC, to rise up to the challenge of leadership by heeding the counsel of Obasanjo rather than resorting to insults.

The statement quoted the PDP boss as advising the President to save the country from getting progressively worse by conducting free, fair and credible election in Edo state on September 19, 2020.

“Democracy strives well under rule of law and this is all the people of Edo state are asking for, to let their will prevail on September 19, 2020

“To deploy military and other security agencies to do election duties outside the one statutorily assigned to them as was witnessed in 2019 general election and the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi state clearly undermines democracy.

“We saw and witnessed the gimmick in Osun, Bayelsa, Kano states where security operatives were used to disrupt polls at PDP strong areas leading to cancellation and the so called inconclusive elections,” the statement read.

