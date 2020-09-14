State of the nation: Onaiyekan, Jega, Agwai, others spoke for Nigerians- PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commended former Archbishop of the Abuja Catholic archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, ex-Chief of Army Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai and erstwhile chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega for calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the suffering in the land.

Reacting to the calls of the eminent citizens, national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said Archbishop Onaiyekan and others spoke the minds of Nigerians, “many of whom are living in terrible, squalid conditions today.”

The publicity scribe added that never in the history of Nigeria has the nation witnessed the kind of hardship currently being felt in the country. “We have not witnessed the kind of sufferings we are having today and I mean from Independence in 1960 until this government took over power in 2015.

“We would like to thank these senior citizens for adding their voices to the call by the PDP for our President to sit up. In the past five years, Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have shown that they have nothing to offer.

“At a time governments of other countries are seeking ways to cushion the effect of COVID-19, the Buhari-led government is busy increasing the cost of petrol and electricity tariff. It is a shame.”

Like Ologbondiyan, deputy publicity secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi wants Nigerians, particularly highly placed ones to speak up in unison against the leadership of Buhari.

According to him, “having failed to justify his election and in the event that he has no fresh policies to implement, President Buhari should thrown in the towel. He has failed Nigeria and Nigerians.

“I call on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Civil Society Organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to speak up now because what we are witnessing in Nigeria today is difficult to describe. The pain, sufferings and lack is unbearable,” he said.

Vanguard

