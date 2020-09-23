StarTimes GO records massive Black Friday Sales  

Kindly Share This Story:

StarTimes Go, an e-shopping channel on pay-TV platform StarTimes, is fast becoming the new face of online shopping in Nigeria with its maiden Black Friday recording massive sold-out in two hours.

Held on September 18, shoppers had the opportunity to buy select high-quality tech and household products at astonishingly low prices than one could get anywhere.

Following the success of its maiden edition, the sales discount will now hold live every Friday on StarTimes Facebook page @StarTimesNG.

In partnership with top retail and tech brands, the aim is to cushion the rising cost of living and help Nigerians meet their household and personal needs at more affordable prices.

Goods are directly delivered at the doorsteps of buyers in a more efficient manner.

According to the general coordinator of the show, Ms Inacia Wey, “over twenty products were on display during the show, including the latest Tecno smartphone, Lontor home electronic appliances, MINISO products, smoothie makers, blenders, lady’s bags, and so on. Some of the products were even sold with up to 70percent discount.

“For example, lightweight foldable backpack, sold for N3800 instead of N12,000; KLGO Bluetooth speaker, sold for N7,300 as against N14,500; SOKANY smoothie maker sold for N17,000 instead of N12,100, saving housewives about N5,000 from one single deal.

“Besides, the show also provided plenty of free gift for early birds. First 20 buyers of Tecno phones were given Bluetooth speaker (worth N 10,000) or 32G memory card for free; while first Lontor buyers got patch panel, bulb or power bank for free.

“We are stunned at the number of goods sold out during the 2 hours show. We received over 3,000 call-ins between 7-9 pm. Some customers called in right after the show on seeing the live video on StarTimesNG page, however, discounts are only limited to that two hours. But we are going to hold live sales every Friday night, so those who missed the sale could just follow our latest updates,” she said.

The StarTimes Go Black Friday will be live again on Facebook this week Friday with a new group of selected products to be displayed at the lowest price one could trace throughout Nigeria.

