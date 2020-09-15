StarTimes GO partners tech brands on discount sales

Kindly Share This Story:

StarTimes GO, an e-shopping channel on pay-TV platform StarTimes, has partnered top retail and tech brands to cushion the rising cost of living and help Nigerians meet their household and personal needs at more affordable prices.

Via its maiden Black Friday on September 18, shoppers will have the opportunity to buy select tech and household products with up to 50% discount.

The Black Friday will hold on StarTimes Facebook page @StarTimesNG live at 7p.m., this Friday.

A statement said the goods on display are directly from manufacturers and StarTimes has partnered them to subsidise the goods, saving shoppers extra money as inflation mounts.

Goods will be sold at their bottom prices, much lower than market price only during the Black Friday sales. Early birds will be gifted extra tech products for purchases made, it added.

The products on display include Tecno phones, female bags, blenders, smoothie makers, electric shaver, Lontor range of products which include energy-saving and power-surge LED bulbs, anti-surge power sockets, power banks, rechargeable mist fans as well as foldable and rechargeable reading lamps.

Also on display are MINISO products, among others.

Launched last week, StarTimes GO, an integrated e-shopping platform, offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at super cheap prices.

Goods are directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.

StarTimes GO, the e-shopping channel which incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time is the first of its kind in Africa.

Available on free-to-air on Channel 002, StarTimes GO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shopping entertaining whilst the products are displayed by the hosts.

According to Tunde Aina, COO, StarTimes Nigeria, “StarTimes GO offers multiple shopping methods including TV shopping, online shopping and phone-call shopping.

“Having test-run the integrated e-shopping platform and received overwhelming support from our customers, we have now fully launched StarTimes GO to further enrich the e-shopping experience.

“StarTimes is not just a digital-TV, we are now an enabler of digital-lifestyle.

“StarTimes GO further reinforces our vision to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.”

