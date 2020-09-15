StarTimes GO discounts tech, household products by 50% 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

StarTimes GO, an e-shopping channel, owned by StarTimes, a pay television provider said discounting sale of select tech and household items by 50 percent during its maiden Black Friday bonanza.

The pay TV Company said it is also partnering top retail and tech brands to enable shoppers have the opportunity to buy the products. The Black Friday will hold on StarTimes Facebook page @StarTimesNG live on Friday.

According to Chief Operating Officer for StarTimes, Tunde Aina, goods to be display are directly from manufacturers and StarTimes has partnered them to subsidize the goods, saving shoppers extra money as inflation mounts. Goods will be sold at their bottom prices, much lower than market price only during the Black Friday sales. Early birds will be gifted extra tech products for purchases made.

He stated also that products on display for sale include Tecno phones, female bags, blenders, smoothie makers, electric shaver; Lontor range of products which include energy-saving and power-surge LED bulbs, anti-surge power sockets, power banks, rechargeable mist fans as well as foldable and rechargeable reading lamps. Also on display are MINISO products, among others.

“StarTimes GO offers multiple shopping methods including TV shopping, online shopping and phone-call shopping. Having test-run the integrated e-shopping platform and received overwhelming support from customers, we have now fully launched StarTimes GO to further enrich the e-shopping experience. StarTimes is not just a digital-TV; we are now an enabler of digital-lifestyle. StarTimes GO further reinforces our vision to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV,” said Aina.

Recall that StarTimes GO was launched last week. It is an integrated e-shopping platform, which offers audience access to a massive array of superior quality products, with great designs, at super cheap prices. Goods are directly delivered to the doorsteps of shoppers.

StarTimes GO, incorporates TV to e-commerce in real-time is the first of its kind in Africa.

StarTimes GO Channel has professional hosts and aesthetic scene settings to make shopping entertaining whilst the products are displayed by the hosts.

