Star forward Mbappe hopes PSG buy good players

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has acknowledged that the Ligue 1 giants need to strengthen if they are to break their Champions League hoodoo.

They have lost the likes of Thiago Silva, Edinson Silva, and Thomas Meunier this summer with their only signings being Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico, who joined on permanent deals after spending last season at the club on loan.

And Mbappe is hoping for some more recruits ahead of the return of the Champions League group stages next month.

“Of course I am optimistic that we will win the Champions League,” Mbappe told Telefoot. “We have to because, if we don’t believe it, no one is going to believe it for us. “It’s football and you have to get over it. Lots of teams lost a final and won the year after.

“Obviously, PSG grew up with this final. Before we had this block of the quarter-finals, now we broke that.

“You have to recruit well, you have to buy players. I hope we will have good recruits and that we can restart the season with the aim of doing better.”

Vanguard

