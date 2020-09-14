Staff to shutdown Rivers Assembly over fours years unpaid allowances 

Kindly Share This Story:

…gives 14 days ultimatum for RSHA to clear debt

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has threatened to shut down activities at the Rivers State House of Assembly over the failure of the house to pay them some allowances for fours years.

The National body of PASAN threatened that it would shut down activities at the assembly if it continues to deny staff members their entitlements for 2013 2014, 2019 and 2020.

National President of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman, who gave two weeks ultimatum to the assembly to clear the said allowance arears, decried the failure of the state government to pay staff their allowances describing it as unfortunate.

He said: “It is so unfortunate that an office of such magnitude that staff are being denied of their right, the national would not take it, we will fight this thing to see that they are addressed.

“The national body of PASAN will write the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly and if nothing is done after the ultimatum, believe me you that the national would move to Rivers State just like the whole Labour moved here and we will shut down the house.”

