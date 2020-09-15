Speed up elimination of trans-fat from food, Groups task FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The Network for Health Equity and Development, NHED, and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, want the Nigerian government to fast- track approval of two draft Regulations initiated by the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, seeking to reduce the consumption of trans-fats in food consumed in the country.

Making the appeal in a statement to herald the World Health Organisation’s Report on Global Trans-Fat Elimination 2020, the groups lamented that the Fats and Oils Regulation 2019, and the Pre-Packaged Foods, Water and Ice-Labelling Regulations 2019, were yet to be approved several months after completion.

The Country Technical Lead of NHED, Dr Jerome Mafeni, said: “Trans-fat consumption has become a major public health concern, even more so at this period of the COVID 19 pandemic. The government needs firm and stiff regulations to promote a healthy diet and a healthy lifestyle so as to reduce our national cardiovascular diseases burden.”

Also, CAPPA Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi stated: “We do recognise the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC’s efforts towards the regulations, we are however worried by the slow pace regarding the approval of the draft regulations. We plead that urgent actions are needed to halt unnecessary deaths from trans-fat consumption.”

The report shows that of the 17.9 million deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases globally, about 10 million are associated with dietary risk. Trans-fat consumption is associated with increased risk of heart attacks and deaths from coronary heart disease

The WHO says industrially-produced trans-fatty acids, TFA, which are still used in some countries as an ingredient in fried food, deep-fried food, baked goods and spreads, are linked with heart disease and death. But they can be completely eliminated and replaced with healthier oils and fats without changing the taste or cost of food.

NHED and CAPPA, however, noted that although the 2020 report acknowledged the Nigerian government’s effort towards trans-fat elimination in foods, the country needs to speed up those efforts to enable the nation meet the WHO 2023 deadlines.

