Spectranet targets unlimited browsing benefits with new data plans for customers

By Juliet Umeh

Attempting to address the challenge of high data consumption requirements for remote work, Internet Service provider, Spectranet 4G LTE has unveiled a unique set of data plans tagged: “Do More Spectracular data plans.”

Speaking on the virtual launch of the new data plans, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE, Ajay Awasthi said the company’s study of the customer behaviour during COVID-19 period highlighted a distinct shift in the browsing habits and usage patterns.

He said: “The customers are now consuming more data during night hours than day hours. Even within day hours the early morning hours are showing a spike in usage.

“Do More Spectracular data plans come packed with attractive data benefits. It is topped up with Free Unlimited data during certain times of the day and night such as Unified Value plans with Free Unlimited morning time data for 120 hours in a month and Mega Value plans with Free Unlimited night time data for 210 hours in a month. “Both the Unified and Mega Value Plans are available in various affordable denominations starting from N3070 and come with one month’s validity.

He said that for customers who have significantly high Data requirements and want to enjoy uninterrupted Unlimited browsing 24/7 within a month, they can now subscribe to “Always-on” Data plan at an affordable amount.

“The plan is for both new and existing subscribers who love to be on the internet to DO MORE of what matters to them like gaming, entertainment, online studying and for the data requirement of the entire family,” Awasthi explained.

