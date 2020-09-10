South-East youths fault Metuh’s imprisonment

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says its justice against Igbo

Youth leaders in South East geopolitical zone, Thursday, condemned the imprisonment of the former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, noting that it is an justice against Igbo to have imprisoned him and leave some prominent men in the ruling party linked with acts of corruption.

The youths said nothing could best describe the imprisonment of the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Muhammadu Buhari regime other than the fact that the government is targeting Ndigbo in its fight against corruption.

According to them, it was only a selective justice that could have led to the prosecution and imprisonment of Metuh, who was never a government official, while those who held sway in government were allowed to walk free.

In a statement they issued under the auspices of the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, an umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the Southeast geopolitical zone, the youth leaders called on the federal government to prosecute the chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) linked to various acts of corruption in the country.

They insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari must as a matter of justice give every Nigerian linked with corruption the ‘Olisa Metuh’ treatment.

In the statement signed by Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem and Comrade Kanice Igwe, President General and Secretary of the coalition respectively, the youth leaders said it would amount to grave injustice if Metuh, could be prosecuted and jailed for receiving N400 million from the alleged 2.1 billion dollars arms purchase fund to bankroll party activities whereas those who gave him the said sum got acquittal.

The statement alleged that the only reason Metuh could be singled out was because he comes from the South East.

The statement reads in part, “As a youthful coalition based in the Southeast and guided by the principle of social justice, equity and fair play, we are concerned that Metuh should bag seven years for being handed the sum. This does not, to us, represent justice. Could it be because Metuh is from the Southeast (the unfortunate 5 per cent vote base) that he got prison sentence?

“Having followed the Metuh case from the get-go of things, we wish to remind the APC-led federal government the implications of this very incarceration even though it may wish to assert itself as not being an interested party.

“There is no logical sense and justice to this, we believe. We condemn the misuse of public fund let alone one set aside for procurement of arms to wedge war on terror but what then is the notion of justice for a government whose moralization and sloganeering seem to anchor on anti-corruption when a party is not made to face the law as justice demands?”

The statement recalled that several chiefains of the ruling party had been linked with acts of corruption which it alleged were swept under the carpet by the APC administration while others were frustrated through delayed prosecution.

