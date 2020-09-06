Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A chieftain of the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Richard Ozobu, has faulted those describing the Governors of the South East zone as weak.

There have been reports in some quarters that the South East Governors are weak and also slow in response to issues affecting Ndigbo.

Ozobu, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard, urged the people not to expect the governors to take hasty decision without being briefed with the facts of any situation.

In his words; “I read Chief Jim Nwobodo’s statement on this matter, he was right, South East Governors are not weak. Chief Jim Nwobodo was a governor; he was talking from privileged position. Remember, Governors have access to classified security information which the ordinary people have no access to. Governors are better positioned to get information.

So, you don’t expect the Governors to act hastily when there are incidents, especially security matters. Taking hasty decisions may aggravate problems.”

Ozobu, however, called for a sense of patriotism and commitment to solve problems and ensure peace whenever issues arise.

“There should be no delay in such issues to deliberate and take decision on issues. It has to be timely. Again, the federal government may also be looking on the same issue. However, the state must have a stand.”

